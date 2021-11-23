B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

BOSC stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

