Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 30th (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:VTYX) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 30th. Ventyx Biosciences had issued 9,472,656 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $151,562,496 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Ventyx Biosciences’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTYX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

