Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $65.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fidelity National Financial traded as high as $52.53 and last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 3014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.
Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.
