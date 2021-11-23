Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $65.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fidelity National Financial traded as high as $52.53 and last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 3014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

