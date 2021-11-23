AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Short Interest Up 18.5% in October

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 11,490,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $115.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $101.07 and a 12 month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

