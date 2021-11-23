Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units (NASDAQ:SHQAU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter worth approximately $9,990,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units during the second quarter worth $16,484,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter worth $500,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units in the second quarter worth $16,277,000.

NASDAQ SHQAU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Shelter Acquisition Co. I Units has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technological solutions to the real estate industry.

