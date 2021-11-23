Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Short Interest Update

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 14th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $231,105,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 68.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,816 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $69,069,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,898 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

