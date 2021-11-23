Spectrum Hits One Day Volume of $5,310.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $31,936.80 and $5,310.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.51 or 0.00369757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

