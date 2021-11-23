Float Protocol (BANK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, Float Protocol has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Float Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Float Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00073747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,132.10 or 0.07292689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,579.47 or 0.99856326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Float Protocol

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

