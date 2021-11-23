Tranchess Price Hits $2.99 on Top Exchanges (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Tranchess has a total market cap of $136.04 million and approximately $328.41 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00005281 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,356.34 or 0.99462519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.00539149 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000158 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,463,105 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

