Skrumble Network Market Capitalization Tops $8.17 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $8.17 million and $7.43 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00047440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00230515 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00088167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skrumble Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SKMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.