genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.02 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.24). Approximately 284,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,262,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.40.

genedrive Company Profile (LON:GDR)

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

