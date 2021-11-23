RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Shares Down 3.4%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 62,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 117,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

