Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Shares Up 5.2%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.41 and last traded at $68.41. 536 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTNTF)

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

