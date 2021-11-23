Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 3,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 5,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39.

Get Freedom Bank of Virginia alerts:

Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.26.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. It offers commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions using banker expertise and technology to build relationships with clients. The firm focuses on businesses, real estate owners, and professionals. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Bank of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Bank of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.