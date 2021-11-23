Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and approximately $1.40 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for $566.97 or 0.00997323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00069662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00073905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091406 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.19 or 0.07275775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,852.49 or 1.00006415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,832,329 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

