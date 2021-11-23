Klever (KLV) Market Capitalization Reaches $151.95 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $151.95 million and $2.53 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00073797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00091256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.11 or 0.07291508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,147.05 or 1.00210846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

