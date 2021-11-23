Loser Coin (LOWB) Achieves Market Cap of $4.66 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Loser Coin has a market cap of $4.66 million and $1.15 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00073792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00091227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,140.93 or 0.07278895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,100.93 or 1.00371459 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

