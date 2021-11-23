pEOS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,262.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $1,262.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 56% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00073736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00091246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.46 or 0.07274147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,062.49 or 1.00129058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

