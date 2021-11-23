Insider Selling: National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) EVP Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

National Bank stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.31. 98,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,182. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.99. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.68 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in National Bank by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in National Bank by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in National Bank by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,876,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,562,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in National Bank by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 73,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

