eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,632,800.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $1,632,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,781,200.00.

NASDAQ EXPI traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,838. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 534.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.