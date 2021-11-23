Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran Purchases 25,000 Shares

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $328,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Niro Ph.D Ramachandran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Niro Ph.D Ramachandran bought 73 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $938.05.

AKYA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 319,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $193,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.