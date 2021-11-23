Analyzing Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Akerna and CompuMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 4 0 3.00 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akerna currently has a consensus price target of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 185.91%. Given Akerna’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than CompuMed.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -143.97% -34.83% -22.96% CompuMed 11.11% 26.48% 15.64%

Volatility and Risk

Akerna has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akerna and CompuMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 5.84 -$38.73 million ($1.26) -1.90 CompuMed $5.27 million 2.24 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

CompuMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akerna.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akerna beats CompuMed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

