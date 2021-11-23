Brokerages Expect Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microvast’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Microvast will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Microvast.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.45).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Microvast stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89. Microvast has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Microvast during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

