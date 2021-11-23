Whiteheart Price Reaches $523.11 on Top Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $523.11 or 0.00917918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $62,067.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00073736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00091246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.46 or 0.07274147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,062.49 or 1.00129058 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

