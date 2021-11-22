Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Shares of GNCGY stock remained flat at $$7.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

