ZooKeeper (ZOO) Hits Market Cap of $16.53 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $16.53 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00091039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.71 or 0.07267518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,961.97 or 0.99639138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 75,663,677 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

