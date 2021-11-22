ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $109.38 million and $3.14 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00091039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.71 or 0.07267518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,961.97 or 0.99639138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 77,077,675 coins and its circulating supply is 76,908,853 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.