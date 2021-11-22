Poolz Finance Hits Market Cap of $38.80 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $13.07 or 0.00022941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $38.80 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00068970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00073391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00091153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.44 or 0.07222276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,799.76 or 0.99679134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,968,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

