Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Repurchase $275.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of PRI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.92. 157,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.74 and its 200-day moving average is $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica has a 52 week low of $128.84 and a 52 week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

