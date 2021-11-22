Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.760-$4.860 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.18.

Shares of A stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.78. 2,110,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,787. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $109.56 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.17.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

