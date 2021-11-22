Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Cap Hits $2.96 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $6,635.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.39 or 0.00348405 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00013816 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013836 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005031 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00013575 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,850,649 coins and its circulating supply is 432,590,213 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

