SkinCoin Price Tops $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. SkinCoin has a market cap of $800,137.96 and approximately $56,273.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00228041 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00088363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SKINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.