Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

ESEA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.29. 129,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,281. The firm has a market cap of $184.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Euroseas had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Euroseas will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Euroseas by 10.0% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Euroseas by 1,194.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

