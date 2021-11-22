Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DNLMY stock remained flat at $$18.13 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dunelm Group has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $21.26.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

