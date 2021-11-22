Brokerages Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Delek US reported earnings per share of ($2.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,626 shares of company stock worth $7,718,460 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 52,149 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 252,499 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 874,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.04.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

