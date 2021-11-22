ZKSwap Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. ZKSwap has a market cap of $116.63 million and $6.40 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00073652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.07 or 0.07231069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,752.80 or 0.99654286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

