Telcoin (TEL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.58 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $900.58 million and approximately $18.58 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00227987 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00088466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Telcoin (TEL) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,027,110,195 coins. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

