Function X (FX) Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $400.31 million and $2.81 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,242.12 or 0.99397044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00057199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.45 or 0.00538060 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000161 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

