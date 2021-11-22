Function X (FX) Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $400.31 million and $2.81 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,242.12 or 0.99397044 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00057199 BTC.
  • Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004370 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00045853 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003575 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005118 BTC.
  • Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.45 or 0.00538060 BTC.
  • Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000161 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

