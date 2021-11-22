Safex Token (SFT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Safex Token has a market cap of $7.90 million and $4.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 143.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

