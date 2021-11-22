Robert Yau Sells 28,324 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Robert Yau sold 28,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $167,961.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Yau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Robert Yau sold 11,676 shares of GSI Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $70,406.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 177,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,936. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.77.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.13% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

