Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will report sales of $60,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $70,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $120,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $280,000.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRDF. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Cardiff Oncology stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,870. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $211.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.