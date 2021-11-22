Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.07 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.47 or 0.00020273 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $173.20 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,583.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,132.23 or 0.07302911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.48 or 0.00370224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.31 or 0.00990245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00086247 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.12 or 0.00406690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.20 or 0.00272519 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,099,086 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XHVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.