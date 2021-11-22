American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) SVP Maureen Duffy Sells 4,136 Shares

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AWK traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.57. 650,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,727. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,467,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63,871 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $814,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

