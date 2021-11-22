Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.90 Million

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will post sales of $60.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $71.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $202.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $203.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $272.15 million, with estimates ranging from $268.50 million to $275.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,614. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $319.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 79.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 73,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.