Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will post sales of $60.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $71.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $202.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $203.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $272.15 million, with estimates ranging from $268.50 million to $275.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,614. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $319.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 79.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 73,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

