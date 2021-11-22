$7.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to report sales of $7.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.53 billion. Nokia posted sales of $7.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $25.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.50 billion to $26.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,477,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,366,098. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

