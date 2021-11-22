Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the highest is $2.29 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.06. 1,664,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,135. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 360,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 215,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

