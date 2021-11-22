Insider Selling: Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) CFO Sells 5,875 Shares of Stock

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) CFO Patrick Foley sold 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $12,983.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BOXL stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,580. Boxlight Co. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $99.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.52.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 1,528.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.