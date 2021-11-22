Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) CAO Walter George Powell Buys 9,000 Shares

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) CAO Walter George Powell acquired 9,000 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $91,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.34. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

ATCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.