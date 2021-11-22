Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ: GBNH) in the last few weeks:

11/11/2021 – Greenbrook TMS had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$18.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Greenbrook TMS had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Greenbrook TMS had its price target lowered by analysts at Clarus Securities from C$26.00 to C$23.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Greenbrook TMS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Greenbrook TMS is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Greenbrook TMS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bloom Burton. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Greenbrook TMS had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarus Securities.

9/24/2021 – Greenbrook TMS had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.25 to C$20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Greenbrook TMS stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. 37,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Greenbrook TMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $110.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

Get Greenbrook TMS Inc alerts:

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,025,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.