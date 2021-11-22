Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of CGNT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 568,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,299. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 483,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,372,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 507.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 99,347 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,654,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 301,363 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognyte Software (CGNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.